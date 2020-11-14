Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 192,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hayden Royal LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.2% during the third quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after buying an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.93.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.76, for a total value of $5,937,992.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,670,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 127,459 shares of company stock valued at $19,660,527 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $171.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.11 and a 52-week high of $182.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.43.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 61.49%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

