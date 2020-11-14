B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO)

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.67 million, a PE ratio of -785.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.65. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $14.16.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. Analysts anticipate that City Office REIT will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

In related news, CFO Anthony Maretic purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,998.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in City Office REIT by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,224,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 7,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 37,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,314,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 28,436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 302.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 512,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 517,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,209,000 after buying an additional 178,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

