Baader Bank Reiterates €0.70 Price Target for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD)

Baader Bank set a €0.70 ($0.82) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) (ETR:HDD) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €0.85 ($1.00) price objective on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (HDD.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €0.79 ($0.93).

HDD stock opened at €0.65 ($0.76) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €0.61. The stock has a market cap of $197.82 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €0.47 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of €1.37 ($1.61).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

