Baader Bank Reiterates “€305.00” Price Target for adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €270.56 ($318.30).

Shares of ETR:ADS opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €277.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €250.53. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 1-year high of €317.45 ($373.47). The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion and a PE ratio of 98.14.

adidas AG (ADS.F) Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Analyst Recommendations for adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS)

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit