Baader Bank Reiterates “€305.00” Price Target for adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS)

Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADS. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €270.56 ($318.30).

Shares of ETR:ADS opened at €270.00 ($317.65) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €277.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €250.53. adidas AG has a 1-year low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 1-year high of €317.45 ($373.47). The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion and a PE ratio of 98.14.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

