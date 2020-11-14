BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BAESY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BAE Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BAE Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

BAESY stock opened at $25.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BAE Systems has a 12-month low of $19.89 and a 12-month high of $34.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAESY. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 78.3% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,287,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,245,000 after purchasing an additional 565,281 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 64.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BAE Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter worth about $469,000. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

