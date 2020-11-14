BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BAE Systems is a global company engaged in the development, delivery and support of advanced defence and aerospace systems in the air, on land and at sea. BAE Systems Inc. is the US subsidiary of BAE Systems plc. Headquartered in Rockville,Maryland, BAE Systems Inc. consists of three Operating Groups that provide support and service solutions for current and future defense, intelligence, and civilian systems; design, develop and manufacture a wide range of electronic systems and subsystems for both military and commercial applications; and design, develop, produce,and provide service support of armored combat vehicles, artillery systems and intelligent munitions. “

BAESY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BAE Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BAE Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAESY opened at $25.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.42. BAE Systems has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in BAE Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 2.1% in the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 64.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 121,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 47,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

