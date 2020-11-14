Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.50.

BOH opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.38 and a 200 day moving average of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Bank of Hawaii has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.20%.

In other news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.96 per share, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,182. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara J. Tanabe acquired 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $386,987 over the last 90 days. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

