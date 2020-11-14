Barclays Analysts Give JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) a €20.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) (EPA:DEC) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.10 ($17.76) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.94) price target on JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €17.24 ($20.28).

Shares of EPA:DEC opened at €19.78 ($23.27) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €14.52 and a 200 day moving average of €16.14. JCDecaux SA has a 12-month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12-month high of €36.90 ($43.41).

About JCDecaux SA (DEC.PA)

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

