Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of GVC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GMVHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of GVC in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of GVC stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. GVC has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.72.

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

