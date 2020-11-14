Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW3.F) (FRA:BMW3) Trading 2.8% Higher

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW3.F) (FRA:BMW3) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €53.35 ($62.76) and last traded at €53.20 ($62.59). 88,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €51.75 ($60.88).

The company has a 50 day moving average of €48.00 and a 200-day moving average of €45.41.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW3.F) Company Profile (FRA:BMW3)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.