Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Beazley from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Beazley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

BZLYF stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

