Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) a €232.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALV has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €207.38 ($243.98).

Get Allianz SE (ALV.F) alerts:

ALV stock opened at €190.94 ($224.64) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €164.62 and its 200-day moving average price is €173.55. Allianz SE has a one year low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a one year high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE (ALV.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE (ALV.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.