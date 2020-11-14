Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) a €170.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €149.00 ($175.29).

Get Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) alerts:

Shares of SAE opened at €139.60 ($164.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 12-month low of €35.90 ($42.24) and a 12-month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €150.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.