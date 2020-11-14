Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) a €170.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) price target on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €149.00 ($175.29).

Shares of SAE opened at €139.60 ($164.24) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 12-month low of €35.90 ($42.24) and a 12-month high of €168.60 ($198.35). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €150.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94.

About Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

