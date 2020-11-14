Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) a €19.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) (ETR:WAC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.60 ($21.88).

WAC opened at €16.82 ($19.79) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.71. Wacker Neuson SE has a 52-week low of €7.80 ($9.18) and a 52-week high of €18.57 ($21.85). The business’s fifty day moving average is €16.99 and its 200-day moving average is €14.91.

About Wacker Neuson SE (WAC.F)

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

