Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut bluebird bio from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays cut bluebird bio from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.69.

BLUE opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.27. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.09.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $25,256.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,803,099.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,205 shares of company stock worth $67,695 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the second quarter valued at $61,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 40.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in bluebird bio in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in bluebird bio by 19.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

