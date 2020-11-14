Berenberg Bank Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM)

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €94.08 ($110.69).

Get Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) alerts:

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) stock opened at €73.24 ($86.16) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €72.35 and a 200-day moving average price of €73.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.44. Rheinmetall AG has a fifty-two week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a fifty-two week high of €109.30 ($128.59). The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -644.83.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.