Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€11.00” Price Target for Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) (ETR:HAB) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on shares of Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of ETR HAB opened at €8.87 ($10.43) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Hamborner REIT AG has a 52-week low of €8.28 ($9.74) and a 52-week high of €9.55 ($11.24). The company has a market cap of $706.78 million and a P/E ratio of 36.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.50.

Hamborner REIT AG (HAB.F) Company Profile

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

