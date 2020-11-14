Berenberg Bank Reiterates €235.00 Price Target for Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN)

Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) (ETR:LIN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIN. Independent Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Linde plc (LIN.F) in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price target on Linde plc (LIN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Linde plc (LIN.F) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €225.99 ($265.87).

ETR LIN opened at €216.60 ($254.82) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.98. Linde plc has a 1-year low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 1-year high of €226.40 ($266.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €200.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is €196.29.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

