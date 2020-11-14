Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€48.00” Price Target for Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW)

Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.60 ($52.47).

FRA DPW opened at €38.87 ($45.73) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.76. Deutsche Post AG has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.61).

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

