Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.09.

NYSE BBY opened at $114.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.62. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.76.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock valued at $88,371,377 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,346,566 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,561,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,172,487 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $276,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,028 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,539,099 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,317,000 after acquiring an additional 827,499 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 15.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,680,402 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $406,540,000 after purchasing an additional 636,272 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

