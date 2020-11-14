BFT Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 822 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,727,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $23,810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,194 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,416,000 after buying an additional 305,797 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,422,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,787,646,000 after buying an additional 172,998 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,794,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,060,000 after buying an additional 39,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,890,638 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,544,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $355.67 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total value of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

