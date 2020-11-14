BFT Financial Group LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

BFT Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Financial llc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $67.09 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.59.

