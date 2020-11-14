BFT Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,099 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Target by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 4,471 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $719,831.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total transaction of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $162.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.33 and a 200-day moving average of $135.53. The firm has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $167.42.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

