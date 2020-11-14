BidaskClub Downgrades Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) to Buy

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ AMTI opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. Applied Molecular Transport has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $36.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth $212,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the third quarter worth $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is AMT-101, an oral gastrointestinal (GI) selective interleukin 10 that has completed a Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC).

