BidaskClub Upgrades Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KURA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kura Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:KURA opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 18.45 and a current ratio of 18.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.26. Kura Oncology has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $40.62.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 12,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $283,822.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $246,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 607,669 shares of company stock valued at $17,690,786 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kura Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 127.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

