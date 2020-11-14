BidaskClub Upgrades Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Mitek Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07. Mitek Systems has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $539.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56 and a beta of 0.33.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $30.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex W. Hart sold 40,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 10,000 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,884. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $309,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Mitek Systems by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems in the second quarter worth $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.