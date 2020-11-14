BidaskClub Upgrades South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) to “Buy”

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPFI. ValuEngine downgraded South Plains Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of SPFI opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $313.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.55. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit