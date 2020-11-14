BidaskClub Upgrades South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SPFI. ValuEngine downgraded South Plains Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Shares of SPFI opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $313.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.55. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.77.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.60 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,505 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 13.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 113,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.