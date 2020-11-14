Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,451,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BIO stock opened at $602.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.00. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $648.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $562.78 and a 200-day moving average of $503.22.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $647.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.35 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BIO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

