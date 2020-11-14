Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Increased to $2.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upped their target price on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.88.

Shares of BIREF opened at $1.57 on Friday. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $1.11.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

