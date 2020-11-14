Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target Raised to $2.50 at CIBC

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $2.25 to $2.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from $1.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.88.

Shares of BIREF stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. Birchcliff Energy has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $2.05.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

