Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Down 28.3% This Week

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 57.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $20,413.03 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00395271 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00046915 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00038465 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000414 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

