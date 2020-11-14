Bitcoin Planet Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a total market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Planet alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,885.72 or 0.99857490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00031864 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00477063 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.39 or 0.00687600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00109572 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002801 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Planet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Planet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.