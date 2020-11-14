Bitcoin Planet Trading Down 88.1% This Week (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 88.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15,885.72 or 0.99857490 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00031864 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.89 or 0.00477063 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.39 or 0.00687600 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00109572 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00007732 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

BTPL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net . Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

