BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,048,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,710 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,012,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,986,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,433,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,325 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 929.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 646,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,017,000 after acquiring an additional 584,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,583,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $861,421,000 after buying an additional 577,342 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $669.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $614.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $566.65. The company has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $692.73.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total transaction of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $685.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $594.00 to $602.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $644.58.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

