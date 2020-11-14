BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (BRWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (BRWM.L) (LON:BRWM) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Friday, December 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON BRWM opened at GBX 432.50 ($5.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $707.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.40. BlackRock World Mining Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 208.50 ($2.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 445.55 ($5.82). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 412.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 386.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

In related news, insider Ollie Oliveira bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £11,670 ($15,246.93). Insiders have acquired a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $5,885,000 over the last ninety days.

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

