Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 15,166 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 47.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,372,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,492,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,332,000 after buying an additional 677,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,287,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,824,000 after buying an additional 45,478 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,609,000 after acquiring an additional 134,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,303,000 after acquiring an additional 250,207 shares during the period. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB stock opened at $140.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.94. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

