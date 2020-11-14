Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 520,139 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 614.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,811 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520,139 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 285,386 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 180,410 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,047,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,163,000 after purchasing an additional 181,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,884,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $105,219,000 after purchasing an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 470,611 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $47.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.83% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $67,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 281,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,458,684.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $207,240 over the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

