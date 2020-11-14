Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.45% of Cogent Communications worth $12,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at $472,846,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.6% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 572,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 13.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 66,517 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,005,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 39.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 418,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,407,000 after purchasing an additional 119,209 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI opened at $61.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.19, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.05. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $142.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 371.05%.

CCOI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Cogent Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $157,296.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $453,873 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

