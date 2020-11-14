Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 687,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 260.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.64. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

