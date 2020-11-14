Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 662.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 32.6% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total value of $1,664,527.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $150.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.14.

Deere & Company stock opened at $251.79 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $106.14 and a 52-week high of $265.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.58 and its 200 day moving average is $187.12. The company has a market cap of $78.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products.

