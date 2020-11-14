Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,571 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $12,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 199,574 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $43.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.86. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $842,825.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,706 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,501. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

