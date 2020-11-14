Blair William & Co. IL Buys 301,000 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 11,013.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 301,000 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.24% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,789,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076,878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,348,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,182,000 after buying an additional 1,005,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,444,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,312,000 after buying an additional 855,199 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 924,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,766,000 after buying an additional 529,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth $22,821,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $51.61 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.

