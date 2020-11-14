Blair William & Co. IL Buys 36,165 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,096 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,165 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $111,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,567,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 19,729.5% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 286.0% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $613,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $138.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.58. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $250.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total transaction of $2,429,203.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

