Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 229,700 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $219.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $202.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.57 by $4.11. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $326.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.35.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

