Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,028 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Target were worth $18,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 141.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Target by 201.2% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 259 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,487 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.28, for a total value of $383,694.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,404 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $372,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,789 shares of company stock worth $23,084,422 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $162.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.53. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The retailer reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.74. The company had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

