Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,842 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after purchasing an additional 884,463 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,282,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,806,000 after purchasing an additional 474,412 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $85.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $55.58 and a 1 year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

