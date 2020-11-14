Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $16,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $171.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $176.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.38 and its 200 day moving average is $138.06.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

