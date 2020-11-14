Blair William & Co. IL Has $11.50 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $11,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $267,000. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,668,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

In other news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,961,502.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,825 shares of company stock valued at $24,535,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $157.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

