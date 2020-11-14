Blair William & Co. IL Has $11.87 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,736 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,080,000 after buying an additional 166,746 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:EFG opened at $95.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.