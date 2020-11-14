Blair William & Co. IL Has $13.83 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $13,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,237,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,351,000 after purchasing an additional 434,231 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,381,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,950,000 after buying an additional 129,378 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after buying an additional 778,431 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,407,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,939,000 after buying an additional 208,278 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 28.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,680,000 after acquiring an additional 235,994 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $61.05 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $62.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.64.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.